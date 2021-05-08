Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Exelon by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth about $837,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Exelon by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 82,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 199.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.46. The firm has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

