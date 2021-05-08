Exosis (EXO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $53,597.29

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 52.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Exosis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges. Exosis has a market cap of $53,597.29 and approximately $80.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Exosis has traded up 81.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,043.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.43 or 0.06482372 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.19 or 0.02361289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $349.05 or 0.00591177 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.08 or 0.00223698 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $467.19 or 0.00791260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.53 or 0.00615698 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.99 or 0.00518243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

