Faceter (FACE) Price Up 9% This Week

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. In the last week, Faceter has traded up 9% against the dollar. One Faceter coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $772,462.52 and approximately $1,978.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Faceter alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00080985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00021214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00064668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00102885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.24 or 0.00765827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,357.01 or 0.09152493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About Faceter

FACE is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.