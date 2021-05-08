Family Capital Trust Co Increases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Family Capital Trust Co grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 2.0% of Family Capital Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,639,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $13,376,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $10,220,889.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,191.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.85. 5,903,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,040,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $87.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.