Fantom Price Reaches $0.84 on Major Exchanges (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Fantom has a total market cap of $2.15 billion and approximately $578.35 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fantom has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00080749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00064744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.08 or 0.00796826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00104679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,747.50 or 0.09763359 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00044686 BTC.

Fantom Profile

FTM is a coin. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

