Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Acquired by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 115.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Fastly were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fastly by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,873,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth about $1,055,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastly by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Fastly by 34,442.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Fastly by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $41.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.91. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.69.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 7,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $741,700.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 270,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,522,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 15,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $1,521,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,970.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,873 shares of company stock worth $26,495,940 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

