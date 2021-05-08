Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $48.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Federal Signal traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 2040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 65,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $2,369,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $24,458,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $13,865,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,434,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,036,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,725,000 after acquiring an additional 394,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,628,000 after purchasing an additional 393,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

About Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.