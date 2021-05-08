Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.21

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.21 and last traded at $30.21, with a volume of 4847 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRRVY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrovial currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

