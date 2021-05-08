Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.04.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Shares of Fiera Capital stock remained flat at $$8.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $9.11.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.