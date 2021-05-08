Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,992,000 after purchasing an additional 52,018 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 437.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,117 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,759,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,671,000 after purchasing an additional 21,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,655,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,879,000 after purchasing an additional 235,267 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.56.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.05%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In related news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C John Wilder purchased 2,269,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

