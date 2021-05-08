FinNexus Market Capitalization Reaches $15.89 Million (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One FinNexus coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FinNexus has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $15.89 million and $4.54 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FinNexus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00080721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00021124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00064209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.74 or 0.00791086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00103617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,626.40 or 0.09536313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00044521 BTC.

FinNexus Coin Profile

FinNexus is a coin. Its launch date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,412,070 coins. The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FinNexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FinNexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.