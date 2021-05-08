First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Hits New 1-Year High at $187.77

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $187.77 and last traded at $185.80, with a volume of 2656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.49.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Maxim Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.42.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 544,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 689,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,778,000 after buying an additional 207,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,547,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

