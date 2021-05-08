First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,072 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. First Solar accounts for 1.5% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,253,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,107 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $287,182,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,372 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $188,381,000 after purchasing an additional 292,881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $125,397,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 13.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 923,671 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $80,636,000 after purchasing an additional 108,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $45,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,517.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $134,044.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,809.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.62. 2,129,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.99 and its 200-day moving average is $89.25. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

