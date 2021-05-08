First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Position Lessened by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

FTXR opened at $34.25 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.12.

