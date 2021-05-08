First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of FUNC stock opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. First United has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $125.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.13.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $17.26 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

In related news, Director Patricia Milon bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,415.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 3,122 shares of company stock valued at $59,618 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUNC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First United by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First United by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First United by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First United by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

