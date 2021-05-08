FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) is MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s 8th Largest Position

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp trimmed its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. FirstEnergy accounts for 2.3% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 149,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 102,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,009,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,539,000 after buying an additional 600,901 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FE traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $37.52. 2,047,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,456,124. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $44.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FE. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

