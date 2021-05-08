Flashstake Reaches Market Cap of $3.30 Million (FLASH)

Flashstake (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Flashstake has a market cap of $3.30 million and $57,565.00 worth of Flashstake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flashstake coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Flashstake has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00081642 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00076334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00063241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $472.68 or 0.00800572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00103790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5,663.85 or 0.09592870 BTC.

Flashstake Coin Profile

Flashstake (FLASH) is a PoT (Proof-of-Time) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2020. Flashstake’s total supply is 11,758,332 coins and its circulating supply is 5,403,589 coins. Flashstake’s official Twitter account is @Flashstake

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash Token ($FLASH) is an Ethereum token that enables interacting with the Flash Protocol. It was audited by Solidified and created by Blockzero Labs The Flash Token does not have a fixed supply. $FLASH is minted on every stake and it’s burned on every unstake (only if the staking period has not been elapsed). The process of minting can only be achieved using the Flash Protocol.The inflation rate of the token is corelated to the usage of Flash protocol, the FPY (Flash Percentage Yield) and the matching ratio. Flashstaking is the concept of locking money today and earning money from the future. With Flash, users receive instant upfront yield on stakes. Flash uses Proof-of-Time, meaning $FLASH is generated and rewarded to users who provide time to the protocol. “

Flashstake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flashstake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flashstake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flashstake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

