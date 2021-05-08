Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $133.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Floor & Decor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.27.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

FND stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 69.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.44 and a 200 day moving average of $94.96. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $116.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,494,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,871 shares of company stock worth $42,192,935 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,384,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,606,000 after purchasing an additional 141,549 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,476,000 after buying an additional 101,911 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,956,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,706,000 after buying an additional 132,679 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,533,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,360,000 after buying an additional 243,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,345,000 after buying an additional 252,746 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.