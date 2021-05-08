Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $124.00

Shares of Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 124 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 123.04 ($1.61), with a volume of 89177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.50 ($1.56).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The stock has a market cap of £76.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.70.

In related news, insider Roger McDowell purchased 750,000 shares of Flowtech Fluidpower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £750,000 ($979,879.80).

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile (LON:FLO)

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through two segments, Components and Services. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, electrical control panels, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

