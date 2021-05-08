Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30 million-$32 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.52 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.13. 4,537,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,144. The stock has a market cap of $384.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fluidigm has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fluidigm will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLDM. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fluidigm from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluidigm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

