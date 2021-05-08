Flushing Financial Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flushing Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.13. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.57. The firm has a market cap of $753.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.61%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 16.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,645,000 after buying an additional 368,456 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,153,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after buying an additional 19,631 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 37.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 700,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after buying an additional 192,021 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after buying an additional 96,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 119.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after buying an additional 200,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.