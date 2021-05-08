Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flutter Entertainment PLC is involved in bookmaking business. Its brands portfolio consists of Betfair, Paddy Power, Sportsbet, TVG and FanDuel. Flutter Entertainment PLC, formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc, is based in DUBLIN, Ireland. “

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PDYPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $102.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.24. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flutter Entertainment (PDYPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.