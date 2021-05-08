Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($3.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($1.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.80% and a negative net margin of 12.78%.

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,892. Forum Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $120.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

