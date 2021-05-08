Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.67 EPS

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($3.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($1.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.80%.

Shares of NYSE FET traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.52. 73,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,892. Forum Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $120.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 4.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

