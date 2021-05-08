Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.950-1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $275 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $255.85 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.700-4.000 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.17.

Fox Factory stock traded up $9.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.30. 557,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,958. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.06. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $51.63 and a 52-week high of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

