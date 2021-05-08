Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Truist Securities

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) had its price objective upped by Truist Securities from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist raised their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded up $9.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.30. The company had a trading volume of 557,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,958. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a one year low of $51.63 and a one year high of $166.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

