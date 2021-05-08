Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.950-1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $275 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $255.85 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.700-4.000 EPS.

FOXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded up $9.59 on Friday, reaching $160.30. 557,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,958. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.02 and a 200-day moving average of $118.06. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $51.63 and a twelve month high of $166.88.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,658,736.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

