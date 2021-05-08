FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Announces Earnings Results

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.17. 1,049,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,250. FOX has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average of $31.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

FOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. FOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

