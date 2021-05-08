FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

Shares of FOX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,250. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. FOX has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $42.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

