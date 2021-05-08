FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

Shares of FOXA stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $38.32. 2,264,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,297,233. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. FOX has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $44.80.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

