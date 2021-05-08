FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%.
Shares of FOXA stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $38.32. 2,264,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,297,233. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. FOX has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $44.80.
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.
FOX Company Profile
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.
