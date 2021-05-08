FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Upgraded at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FOX presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.71. FOX has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 25,230 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of FOX by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after buying an additional 51,551 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of FOX by 242.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 412,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after buying an additional 291,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,387,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

