Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.350- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $3 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.03 billion.Franchise Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.25-3.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.43.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FRG traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.41. 165,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. Franchise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.