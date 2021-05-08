Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.350- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $3 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.03 billion.Franchise Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.25-3.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.41. 165,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. Franchise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Earnings History and Estimates for Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit