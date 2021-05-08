Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$198.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$230.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded up C$1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching C$179.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,521. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$133.63 and a 52-week high of C$222.15. The company has a market cap of C$34.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$166.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$163.61. The company has a quick ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6599999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 71.97%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

