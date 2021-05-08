Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$165.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.12% from the stock’s previous close.

FNV has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$198.42.

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$179.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a current ratio of 12.48. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$133.63 and a one year high of C$222.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$166.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$163.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.60.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$396.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6599999 EPS for the current year.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

