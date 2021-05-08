Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to C$195.00 at National Bankshares

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$190.00 to C$195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$227.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$198.42.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

TSE:FNV traded up C$1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$179.58. 353,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,521. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.60. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$133.63 and a 52-week high of C$222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 11.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$166.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$163.61.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$396.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.668 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 71.97%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.