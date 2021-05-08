Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FMCC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Freddie Mac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $0.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Freddie Mac from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freddie Mac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FMCC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,688. Freddie Mac has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Freddie Mac had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 9.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Freddie Mac will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

