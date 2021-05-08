freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective by Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €21.93 ($25.80).

Get freenet alerts:

FRA:FNTN opened at €21.36 ($25.13) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €20.26 and a 200-day moving average price of €18.24. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a one year high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.