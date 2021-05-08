freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FNTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €21.93 ($25.80).

Get freenet alerts:

Shares of FRA:FNTN opened at €21.36 ($25.13) on Tuesday. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a one year high of €32.92 ($38.73). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €18.24.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.