FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $1.81 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $53,635,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $361.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

