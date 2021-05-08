FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Reduces Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Twitter were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.76.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,177 shares of company stock worth $4,817,751 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TWTR opened at $53.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

