FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 100 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $203.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.09. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $203.87. The firm has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

