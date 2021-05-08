FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 200 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,464,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,366,191,000 after buying an additional 113,416 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,517,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,028,000 after buying an additional 55,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,927,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,685,000 after buying an additional 79,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,799,000 after buying an additional 194,810 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,281,000 after buying an additional 286,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $138.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.50. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $103.26 and a fifty-two week high of $140.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,701 shares of company stock valued at $6,967,079. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

