FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 200 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 15.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.9% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $270.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.67 and a twelve month high of $275.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.65.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,241,429. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROK shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.36.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

