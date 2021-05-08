Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.95 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.500-12.500 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.83.

NASDAQ:FLGT traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.64. 2,502,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,764. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $189.89. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.93.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,463,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

