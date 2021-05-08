Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Reaches $2.75 on Exchanges

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004672 BTC on major exchanges. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $5.76 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00066952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.36 or 0.00253719 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 449.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $675.20 or 0.01146977 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00031071 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.58 or 0.00745028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,773.11 or 0.99838656 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,196,671 coins and its circulating supply is 748,808 coins. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

