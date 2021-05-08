FUNToken (FUN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $35.98 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last week, FUNToken has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. FUNToken has a total market cap of $456.31 million and approximately $35.98 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00082028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00062413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $464.04 or 0.00791620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00103833 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,577.58 or 0.09514920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00044367 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

