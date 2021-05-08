FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Gibson Energy Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GEI. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.75.

Shares of GEI opened at C$23.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$21.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.18. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.60 and a twelve month high of C$25.21.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 195.16%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

