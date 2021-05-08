FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Issued By Capital One Financial

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Capital One Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $11.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.07.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

OAS stock opened at $76.49 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,899 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,988,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,416,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,910,000.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

