FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issued By William Blair

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Repligen in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.92. William Blair also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.20.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $187.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.02, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $1,523,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,192,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,388. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 92,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

