FY2021 EPS Estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.57 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

Shares of BR opened at $164.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.07 and a 200-day moving average of $149.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $110.74 and a one year high of $166.32. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

In related news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 996.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.